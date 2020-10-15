FCC, USAID Sign Agreement on Int’l 5G Deployment; Ajit Pai Quoted

Ajit Pai Chairman FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed an agreement to drive U.S. efforts to deploy 5G connectivity to developing countries.

The memorandum of understanding dated Oct. 14 states that FCC and USAID will work to “promote open, interoperable, reliable, and secure” 5G infrastructure in developing nations in line with the FCC’s 5G FAST Plan.

FCC noted that it also seeks to update its regulations on 5G connectivity to ensure competitiveness in U.S. communications services.

The agency noted that it is also prohibiting the allocation of Universal Service Funds (USF) to procure telecommunications services and associated equipment from “any company that poses a national security threat to the integrity of U.S. communications networks”.

“As Chairman, I’ve met with my counterparts from other countries and industry stakeholders and I know that our international partners look to us for 5G leadership in terms of technology, best practices, public policy, and establishing international standards,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

“This agreement will help ensure we can continue to meet those expectations, especially in developing countries.”

