Federal Transit Administration to Fund R&D for Operational Efficiency Amid COVID-19

FTA

The Federal Transit Administration has announced a new $10 million funding opportunity for research and development on how to improve transit operational efficiency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FTA said Thursday in a Federal Register notice it intends to fund projects that tackle operational efficiency across the areas of vehicle and facility disinfection, exposure mitigation measures, public confidence in transit systems and innovative mobility that reduces COVID-19 risks.

The funding opportunity also seeks ways to improve transit mobility for COVID-19-affected individuals. State and local government entities, tribes and recipients of urbanized and rural area formula funds may apply for the funding opportunity through Nov. 2.

FTA will use fiscal 2020 funds to finance the effort.