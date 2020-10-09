Unanet

Federal Transit Administration to Fund R&D for Operational Efficiency Amid COVID-19

Nichols Martin October 9, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Federal Transit Administration to Fund R&D for Operational Efficiency Amid COVID-19
FTA

The Federal Transit Administration has announced a new $10 million funding opportunity for research and development on how to improve transit operational efficiency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

FTA said Thursday in a Federal Register notice it intends to fund projects that tackle operational efficiency across the areas of vehicle and facility disinfection, exposure mitigation measures, public confidence in transit systems and innovative mobility that reduces COVID-19 risks.

The funding opportunity also seeks ways to improve transit mobility for COVID-19-affected individuals. State and local government entities, tribes and recipients of urbanized and rural area formula funds may apply for the funding opportunity through Nov. 2.

FTA will use fiscal 2020 funds to finance the effort.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USS Constellation

Navy Unveils Name of First Guided Missile Frigate; Kenneth Braithwaite Quoted

The U.S. Navy has named the first guided missile frigate in the service branch's FFG(X) program as USS Constellation. Designated as FFG 62, the vessel is meant to support the National Defense Strategy by providing the military service with a multimission capability to carry out a range of military operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved