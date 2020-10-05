Unanet

Glenn Woroch Named FCC Chief Economist; Ajit Pai Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 5, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Technology

Glenn Woroch, adjunct professor emeritus at the University of California-Berkeley, has joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to serve as chief economist for one year. Woroch will advise the agency's chairman, commissioners, bureaus and officers on economic issues as part of his new role, FCC said Friday.

He led Haas Business School's Center for Research on Telecommunications Policy as executive director from 1995 through 2013. He also worked as a senior member of GTE Laboratories' technical staff.

"I look forward to learning from his insights into various aspects of the Commission’s critical work," said Ajit Pai, FCC chairman.

Woroch served as a peer reviewer for various journals and joined the editorial boards of Telecommunications Policy, Journal of Regulatory Economics and Information Economics & Policy.

