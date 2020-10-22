Google Cloud Wins Framework Agreement to Secure Cloud Platform; Mike Daniels Quoted

Mike Daniels VP

Google Cloud announced it has received a Framework Agreement for Secure Cloud from the Canadian federal government to provide its cloud platform and collaboration technologies to federal agencies, the company reported on Thursday.

"Receiving a framework agreement for secure cloud services means we can now support programs that require high levels of data protection for government workloads," said Mike Daniels , vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud.

Google Cloud’s offerings will enable federal agencies to digitally transform to better support workloads. The company was assessed by the Canadian federal government against all relevant security, privacy and usability standards, under the framework security requirements.

The recent agreement adds to Google Cloud’s support of the Canadian government. The framework will enable Google Cloud to further support a variety of federal departments, agencies and crown corporations. It will also allow governments to procure cloud services and help close the gap between government and consumer services.

"This new agreement reflects our continued investment and support for customers in the Canadian public sector, including the announcement of our second data center region in Toronto. It is another example of momentum we're seeing as government agencies move to the cloud," Daniels added.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.