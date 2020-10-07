GSA, DoE Launch RFI for Resource-Efficient Technologies

DOE GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) has partnered with the Department of Energy (DoE) to issue a Request for Information (RFI), GSA reported on Wednesday. The agencies seek to receive responses from vendors on resource-efficient technologies that improve commercial building health and resilience .

The RFI will look for vendors that offer technologies that are nearly ready for commercial use, or in the early stages of commercial application. The RFI will be a part of the GSA Proving Ground (GPG) program for federally-owned facilities, or voluntary partnership programs facilitated by DOE for privately-owned facilities. The RFI will be open for submissions until Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Vendors will support the technical and operational characteristics of the technology and its future deployment. The RFI has called upon three divisions of technologies, including integrated solutions, survivability and U.S. manufactured technologies.

GSA will look to procure integrated solutions that manage indoor air quality without compromising energy efficiency, such as multi-zonal sensing and control, higher performance filtration and improved air sealing in ducts.

Of interest, the agencies will seek technologies that extend passive survivability and support continuity of operations during grid disruption, including advanced opaque retrofit envelope technologies that support passive heating, cooling and ventilation; window retrofit approaches; phased control or load coordination, among others.

The RFI has announced interest in U.S. manufactured technologies that support the production of electrical energy through photovoltaics (PV), such as high-efficiency PV with improved materials construction, fabrication process and installation methods, building-integrated photovoltaics and innovative PV and storage systems.

