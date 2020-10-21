Halfaker Names Katrina Tuisamatatele Deputy EVP of Health Operations; Dawn Halfaker Quoted

Halfaker and Associates

Halfaker has appointed Katrina Tuisamatatele as deputy executive vice president of Health Operations to support projects across the Health division , the company reported on Wednesday.

Halfaker's Health Portfolio includes programs across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"I am pleased to welcome Katrina to the team," said Dawn Halfaker , president and CEO for Halfaker. "Her unique blend of technology, healthcare and leadership experience will strengthen our Health portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver critical healthcare IT services and solutions to all Americans, including our military service members and Veterans."

Tuisamatatele has more than two decades of experience in federal and private sector markets across IT and lean process engineering. Throughout her career, she has improved decision making and delivered intuitive and powerful products and solutions.

Prior to joining Halfaker, Tuisamatatele served a 12-year tenure with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Information & Technology (OI&T). She served as the director of the Health Portfolio, where she led and managed the IT planning and execution to improve health services.

Tuisamatatele also helped position OI&T to meet the VA's state information technology. Her progress supported the implementation of a Community Care Network of Providers. Tuisamatatele also expanded the Program for Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, which advanced verteran health.

In addition, she served as the Community Care Portfolio manager, prior to her role as director. As manager, Tuisamatatele led all IT planning efforts of over forty projects across multiple portfolios, ensuring the continuous improvement of the Veteran experience.

"I am honored to join Halfaker and Associates," Katrina commented. "My passion lies in transforming healthcare IT delivery and I am thrilled to leverage my experience to support Halfaker's vision to 'Continue to Serve.'"