Hexagon US Federal Wins NGA CWS Contract to Support Source Directorate Mission; Tammer Olibah Quoted

Tammer Olibah CEO Hexagon US Federal

Hexagon US Federal has been awarded a five year, $15 million Cartographic Web Service (CWS) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) , the company reported on Monday.

"We're proud to provide CWS as part of our NGA support as a critical element to the Source Directorate mission," said Tammer Olibah , Hexagon US Federal CEO. "It's an honor to be a partner for NGA as they undertake modernization efforts which are vital to national security."

As the prime contractor on the single award contract, Hexagon US Federal will provide the CWS for the high volume, rapid production of maps and charts. Hexagon US Federal’s CWS system was selected following a NGA evaluation of differing Automated Finishing Systems (AFS). The company’s system will provide NGA and its allies with the ability to rapidly generate high volumes of mapping and charting products.

The contract is a continuation of support Hexagon US Federal previously provided to NGA. The contract work began in Sept. 2020 with a base of one year, and an option of up to four additional years. Work will take place primarily in Huntsville, Alabama, with support from other locations throughout the United States.

Hexagon US Federal also received a spot on NGA’s contract vehicle for content management of community-sourced data on topographic and human geography under a potential 10-year contract worth $920 million, the company reported in 2018.

About Hexagon US Federal

Hexagon US Federal is part of Hexagon serving the U.S. federal market. Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.