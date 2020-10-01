Unanet

House Passes Cybersecurity Improvement Act for Public Sector; Rep. John Katko Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 1, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

US Capitol

The House has approved a bipartisan bill that seeks to mitigate cybersecurity gaps on local and state government networks.

The State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act will authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to facilitate a $400 million grant effort that will incentivize state governments to increase their respective cybersecurity funds, the office of Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., said Wednesday.

The bill will task the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to build a strategy to reinforce the government's cybersecurity posture and establish a committee that will help government entities inform CISA of their needs.

"This bipartisan bill, which passed the House today, will ensure state and local governments have the necessary resources and guidance to be prepared for, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks," said Ratko.

