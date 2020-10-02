Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Engineering Services to LA Metro; Ron Williams Quoted

Jacobs

Jacobs has been awarded a contract under the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (Metro) solid waste, recycling and hazardous waste compliance program to provide engineering, management and design services , the company reported on Thursday.

"Supporting LA Metro in its mission to provide leadership in sustainability within the Los Angeles region – and achieve its zero-waste goal in the transportation industry without compromising its core mission of moving people efficiently and effectively – is an exciting challenge to undertake as partners with LA Metro," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions SVP West Region director Ron Williams .

Under the contract, Jacobs will design mission critical plans associated with waste management. The company’s efforts will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and solid and liquid waste generation. Additionally, Jacobs will decrease air pollutants, manage hazardous waste and increase recycling and diversion from landfills.

The contract adds to Jacobs history of working with LA Metro on critical transportation infrastructure projects, including the LA River Path, Purple Line Phase 1, West Santa Ana Branch and Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridors, North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit and the I-5 HOV Widening.

About Jacobs

