JAIC Achieves Milestones After a Year of CoE Partnership; Bob De Luca Quoted

Bob De Luca TTS Director GSA

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) celebrates a new milestone with the achievement of five operational goals resulting from Centers of Excellence partnerships.

JAIC has designed an agile procurement approach for AI, implemented data management procedures and consolidated activities for infrastructure support and program management, the General Services Administration (GSA) said Tuesday.

The center has also delivered AI and machine learning development environments for the Joint Common Foundation, an AI development space made for the military.

Lastly, JAIC contributed to the establishment of the First Five Consortium, an organization made to support humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts via AI technologies.

“The CoE and the JAIC continue to showcase what’s possible in the federal space when agencies come together to accelerate modernization thinking and best practices,” said Bob De Luca. acting deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services.