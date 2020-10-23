JAIC, DIU Partner for AI-Based Diagnostic Pathology Initiatives

AI-Based Health Data

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) are collaborating on efforts to use AI algorithms to establish new medical diagnostic techniques and improve the management of health data.

As part of the Predictive Health effort, the two Department of Defense (DoD) entities recently developed an augmented reality microscope (ARM) that uses AI algorithms to detect specific cancer cell types through cloud-based digital images, JAIC said Wednesday

The team is slated to deploy the first ARM device to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, before delivering more of the microscopes to military treatment facilities worldwide.

In addition to ARM, JAIC’s Warfighter Health Mission Initiative and DIU are also working to develop an application programming interface that leverages AI algorithms and digital data cards to improve the management of the DoD’s historical medical data.

The effort is envisioned to support the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Joint Pathology Center, which manages over 55 million pathology specimen slides and is working to digitize its repository in Silver Spring, Maryland.

JAIC’s Warfighter Health team plans to collaborate with other stakeholders to develop algorithms and use the digitized samples to support AI-driven cancer detection approaches.

DIU and JAIC expect to continue work on the Predictive Health initiative as the Warfighter Health team prepares to transition to JAIC’s Joint Common Foundation (JCF) development platform.