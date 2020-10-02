Unanet

JAIC, DIU Partner With Industry to Prototype RPA-Driven Transaction Mgmt Concepts; Jeff Klugman Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers October 2, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has partnered with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to select commercial partners that can integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into the Department of Defense’s transaction management procedures.

JAIC said Thursday the two DoD entities selected contractors such as Summit2Sea and Vertosoft for the Humanless Unmatched Transactions (HUnT) effort aimed at deploying AI/ML models for identifying errors in accounting procedures and financial transactions.

The HUnT contractors will integrate AI and ML software into the DoD’s current robotic process automation (RPA) systems and the AI/ML models to categorize unmatched transactions. The program's second phase includes training the models to triage transactions. 

“We expect these vendors to supply working prototypes for field trials with the goal of saving the DoD labor hours per year in finding and correcting unmatched transactions,” said Jeff Klugman, director of DIU's AI portfolio.

One company will work with the General Funds Enterprise Business System while another will handle the Defense Agencies Initiative ledger under the DoD comptroller.

