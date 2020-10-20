JAIC’s Nand Mulchandani on Global AI Partnerships, Ethical Framework Dev’t

Nand Mulchandani CTO JAIC

Nand Mulchandani, chief technology officer of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), has said that global partnerships are key to leveraging global datasets and scaling the artificial intelligence technologies for the Department of Defense (DoD).

Mulchandani told attendees at the recent Politico AI Summit that the DoD is focused on working with companies that can help explain and develop trust in AI systems in line with the government’s stringent approach to establishing AI ethical principles, DoD News reported Monday.

He noted that JAIC previously entered into an AI partnership with NATO and other European allies to establish such principles in AI.

"Industry has to develop on its own, and that's where the global talent is; that's where the money is; that's where all of the innovation is going on," said Mulchandani.

"The real tricky part is: How do we actually take that technology and get it deployed? That's the complexity of integrating AI into existing systems, because one isn't going to throw away the entire investment of legacy systems that one has, whether it be software or hardware or even military hardware."

On October 22nd, ArchIntel Events will host the ArchIntel – AI in Competitive Intelligence Forum as its first virtual event featuring August Jackson, senior director of Marketing and Competitive Intelligence for Deltek, as the keynote speaker.

Register here to attend ArchIntel’s first virtual event: AI in Competitive Intelligence Forum.