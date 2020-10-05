Unanet

Kenautics Gets DHS Funding to Develop Underwater Tracking Tech

Matthew Nelson October 5, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Kenautics Gets DHS Funding to Develop Underwater Tracking Tech
DHS

Kenautics Inc. has secured $157,800 in funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Maritime Object Tracking Technology solicitation to build a tracking system for marking and monitoring objects underwater.

The company proposed to repackage its handheld Diver Navigation and Imaging System into a ruggedized buoy that can be deployed from air, land or sea under harsh conditions, DHS said Friday

Kenautics will design the buoy to operate in covert and overt missions and deliver geo-referenced forensic data sets, interactive features, localization capabilities, tracking and position data.

The department plans to use the technology to augment the U.S. Coast Guard's disaster response, waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue operations.

Interested vendors may still submit proposals for the MOTT solicitation until Feb. 20. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Navy Department

Navy Dept Creates Board to Lead Electromagnetic Battle Space Efforts

The Department of the Navy (DON) has established a board that would oversee the implementation of a strategy, doctrine and policy for electromagnetic warfare. The Electromagnetic Battle Space Governance Board (EMBS) will lead and guide the creation and application of these materials that would shape how DON pursues its EMBS enterprise, the department said Sept. 23rd.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved