Kenautics Gets DHS Funding to Develop Underwater Tracking Tech

DHS

Kenautics Inc. has secured $157,800 in funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Maritime Object Tracking Technology solicitation to build a tracking system for marking and monitoring objects underwater.

The company proposed to repackage its handheld Diver Navigation and Imaging System into a ruggedized buoy that can be deployed from air, land or sea under harsh conditions, DHS said Friday

Kenautics will design the buoy to operate in covert and overt missions and deliver geo-referenced forensic data sets, interactive features, localization capabilities, tracking and position data.

The department plans to use the technology to augment the U.S. Coast Guard's disaster response, waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue operations.

Interested vendors may still submit proposals for the MOTT solicitation until Feb. 20.