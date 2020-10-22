Unanet

Lt. Col. Matthew Jamison: U.S. Must Address Rising Drone Threat Risks

Nichols Martin October 22, 2020 News, Technology

Matthew Jamison Joint C-sUAS Office DoD

Lt. Col. Matthew Jamison, chief of the Joint Small Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office's policy and integration branch, said the security landscape is changing due to increasing drone use in the commercial sector. Jamison discussed this matter at the Counter-small UAS symposium that virtually gathered government and industry executives on Oct. 8th. 

“Our enemies are leveraging small unmanned aerial systems in order to achieve their objectives, so our efforts to align current and future counter-drone technology are absolutely critical," said Jamison.

The event fostered discussions on new developments, matters and future pursuits in the area of counter-drone technology. These discussions included those that tackled the development of an integrated base defense system and other technologies related to counter-UAS.

The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to issue a counter-UAS strategy in November 2020. The upcoming strategy would apply an enterprise-focused, open-architecture approach to counter-UAS practices.

