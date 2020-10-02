Lt. Gen. David Allvin Senate-Confirmed as USAF’s Vice Chief of Staff; Gen. Charles Brown Quoted

Lt. Gen. David Allvin Vice Chief of Staff US Air Force

Lt. Gen. David Allvin has received Senate confirmation to become vice chief of staff (VCSAF) of the U.S. Air Force. Allvin, currently the Joint Staff's director for strategy, plans and policy, will succeed Gen. Stephen Wilson who held the VCSAF role for over four years, USAF said Thursday.

The confirmation, done Wednesday, gives Allvin the task to support USAF oversight as the service's second-highest-ranking active duty military officer. The newly confirmed VCSAF held commander-level roles with the 618th Air and Space Operations Center and NATO Air Training Command.

“When it comes to leading at the highest levels of joint strategy and policy, and as someone who sets the standard for critical collaboration with our allies and partners, there is no one more qualified for the role of vice chief," Gen. Charles Brown, USAF chief of staff, said about Allvin.