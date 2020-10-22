Maria Roat on Federal CIO Council’s Data-Sharing Priorities

Maria Roat Deputy Federal CIO OMB

Maria Roat, deputy federal chief information officer, has said the Federal CIO Council seeks to make investments in identity and access management as well as data-sharing protocol updates.

Roat told attendees at a Nutanix event that the council seeks to improve data-sharing across systems that handle large volumes of critical information such as the Department of Health and Human Services’ HHS Protect, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

She noted that the group is also looking into microservices, reusable technology and authentication approaches. The federal government needs to focus on updating decision-making models to improve the delivery of mission data, Roat added.

“The pandemic highlighted just how fast we can push technology solutions and cut through those cumbersome and bureaucratic procedures,” she said. “The momentum needs to be sustained, and I challenge each of you to build on these successes and continue to drive innovation and break through those internal barriers.”

The Federal CIO Council started announcing potential areas for modernization in May 2020, according to the publication.