Maxar Enters Contract Extension with Esri to Continue Licensing Data; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies has signed a multi-million dollar contract extension with Esri to continue licensing data for the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World through 2023, Maxar reported on Tuesday. The agreement will provide access to Maxar imagery and expanded rights for Esri developers focused on commercial location-based applications to integrate Maxar imagery products.

“Maxar is exceptionally proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Esri, one of many organizations whose users demand the unrivaled quality of our imagery products,” said Dan Jablonsky , Maxar CEO. “The investments we’re making in our next-generation WorldView Legion satellites ensure that we will be able to continue delivering these imagery products to our customers for many years to come.”

Maxar has continued to serve as Esri’s foundation imagery provider, supplying high-resolution satellite imagery for the Living Atlas of the World. The offering includes geographic information layers and data sets, such as maps, apps and data layers and population statistics of all types.

Maxar Vivid and Metro offerings, which are global imagery basemaps made from Maxar satellite imagery available on the market. Under the partnership, Living Altas will also gain access to NaturalVue 2.0, an image mosaic, to create a seamless, virtually cloud-free, 15-meter basemap that reflects the Earth’s true colors.

Additionally, Maxar will offer National Urban Change Indicator (NUCI), a commercial urban change detection product.

“Esri is excited to leverage the power of Maxar’s commercial imagery as a key component of our global Living Atlas. Their offerings provide our company with exceptional quality, both in resolution and geometric accuracy,” said Jack Dangermond , Esri founder and president.

