Merel Ekelhof Joins JAIC as Foreign Exchange Officer; Lt. General Michael Groen Quoted

Matthew Nelson October 28, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Technology

Merel Ekelhof, formerly an artificial intelligence innovation manager at the Defense Materiel Organization Joint IV Commando in the Netherlands, has been appointed foreign exchange officer at the Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

Ekelhof will handle issues on AI ethics, policy, governance and international partnerships as part of the center's strategy and policy team, JAIC said Monday.

Prior to her previous capacity, the certified NATO Joint Force Air Component targeteer advised the Dutch government on matters linked with autonomous weaponry. She also served as the lead researcher for AI and autonomy at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

“We are pleased to welcome Merel to the JAIC team and we look forward to leveraging her knowledge and expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomy,” said Lt. General Michael Groen, director at JAIC.

