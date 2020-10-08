NASA SEWP Contract Orders Reach $9B in FY 2020; Joanne Woytek Quoted

Joanne Woytek Manager NASA SEWP

NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) governmentwide acquisition program has increased its spending in fiscal year 2020 and saw over 47,000 orders totaling $9 billion from 90 federal entities.

The figure represents a 40 percent increase from FY 2019, where the SEWP program saw 36,000 orders worth $6.5 billion combined, FCW reported Wednesday.

Joanne Woytek, manager for SEWP, said in an email to the publication that the program cut usage fees and created an online customer service portal for agencies' chief information officers in response to seasonal demands and COVID-19 impacts.

She added that SEWP also established customer liaison teams to streamline procurement.

"We had also noticed six months ago an uptick in orders for IT security software, web cameras, virtualization software, laptops and monitors and other technology related to telework," noted Woytek. "However, with nearly 47,000 orders from over 1,300 sites and 25,000 customers, it is hard to categorize how much of the purchasing was COVID related."