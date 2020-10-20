NAVWAR Awards $104M in OTA Production Contracts for Warfare Tech Transition Effort

OTA Production

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NIWC) has awarded other transaction authority production (OTP) contracts worth $104 million combined to transition three prototype technologies under the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP).

Projects selected to transition into production include the Low Altitude Range Communication System (LARCS) under the U.S. Marine Corps, the Analytic Performance Assessment Capability (APAC) under the Chief of Naval Operations' Navy Programming Division (OPNAV N80) and the Healthcare Master Data Management (MDM) tool under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), DVIDShub reported Monday.

LARCS serves as a modernized version of the Marine Corps’ air-to-ground communications platform that uses graphical user interfaces and other elements suited for voice over internet protocol (VoIP) architectures.

APAC is an updated data management system that uses analytics and machine learning to process a range of resources such as wargaming assets, documents and historical papers for U.S. Navy operations. MDM integrates analytics capabilities for medical repository functions to service all military branches.

“This process provides a unique opportunity to leverage an OTA to not only rapidly prototype – which we are actively and successfully doing through IWRP – but also to rapidly produce technology and place it in the hands of our Sailors and Marines faster,” said Don Sallee, acquisition planning services manager at NIWC Atlantic.



Four other IWRP prototypes are slated to receive OTPs in three to four months.