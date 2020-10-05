Navy Dept Creates Board to Lead Electromagnetic Battle Space Efforts

Navy Department

The Department of the Navy (DON) has established a board that would oversee the implementation of a strategy, doctrine and policy for electromagnetic warfare. The Electromagnetic Battle Space Governance Board (EMBS) will lead and guide the creation and application of these materials that would shape how DON pursues its EMBS enterprise, the department said Sept. 23rd.

DON's electromagnetic spectrum operations will consist of information, doctrine, training, military supplies, governance, facilities and other requirements necessary to build an EMBS enterprise.

The EMBS Governance Board will serve as an adviser to DON senior leadership, including the Navy secretary, on how to address enterprise-wide EMBS issues.

The board will also provide insight to help DON sustain EMBS operations and support warfighters via strategic investments, and establish various work teams for integrated projects.

Senior officials from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as secretariat-level stakeholders, will compose the governance board.