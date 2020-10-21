Unanet

Navy Unveils London-Based Tech Network Hub; James Geurts Quoted

The U.S. Navy established a network hub in London that will focus on biotechnology, space, directed energy, unmanned systems, autonomy and artificial intelligence.

“London Tech Bridge makes 13 overall and our first overseas location,” said James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition, and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. "This location emphasizes and builds on our unique partnership with the U.K. and Royal Navy and will better enable us to accelerate solutions to support our defense strategies.”

The London Tech Bridge will deliver guidance and connections to the Navy and help the U.S. naval workforce employ resources from the U.K., the military service said Tuesday.

The tech bridge earmarked $45 million in funds to support projects that aim to address naval concerns. The hub also provided $37.5 million to back maintenance and sustainment research efforts by small businesses.

The service branch seeks to link technologies developed in the U.K. to U.S. companies and the Department of the Navy via the facility.

"While national security is our goal, we are keenly aware that it takes an international team to provide stability for our world," said Whitney Tallarico, tech bridge program director at NavalX.

