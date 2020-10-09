Navy Unveils Name of First Guided Missile Frigate; Kenneth Braithwaite Quoted

USS Constellation

The U.S. Navy has named the first guided missile frigate in the service branch's FFG(X) program as USS Constellation.

"As the first in her class, these ships will now be known as the Constellation Class frigates, linking them directly to the original six frigates of our Navy, carrying on the traditions of our great service which have been passed down from generation to generation of Sailors," Kenneth Braithwaite, Navy secretary, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Designated as FFG 62, the vessel is meant to support the National Defense Strategy by providing the military service with a multimission capability to carry out a range of military operations.

The ship will also house an Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, Baseline 10 Aegis combat system capacities and the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine secured a potential 15-year, $5.6 billion contract in May to build 10 guided missile frigates for the Navy. The company is slated to deliver the first Constellation-class vessel in 2026.