NGA Stands up New Innovation Lab in Missouri; VADM Robert Sharp Quoted

VADM Robert Sharp Director NGA

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has established a new laboratory to foster the collaborative development of geospatial technologies. Government, industry and academia would jointly develop geospatial-intelligence software at Moonshot Labs located within the T-REX innovation center in St. Louis, Missouri, NGA said Wednesday.

The agency partnered with T-REX, an innovation-focused nonprofit, to stand up Moonshot Labs and promote multisector collaboration within the St. Louis region. Software developers, data scientists and technologists will compose the laboratory's team.

“We will deliver trusted GEOINT with the speed, accuracy and precision required to hold at risk the strategic forces our adversaries use to project power and threaten the United States and our allies,” said Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of NGA and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Moonshot's name references moon-mapping efforts performed by NGA's predecessors for the Apollo space mission.