Unanet

NGA Stands up New Innovation Lab in Missouri; VADM Robert Sharp Quoted

Nichols Martin October 22, 2020 News, Technology

NGA Stands up New Innovation Lab in Missouri; VADM Robert Sharp Quoted
VADM Robert Sharp Director NGA

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has established a new laboratory to foster the collaborative development of geospatial technologies. Government, industry and academia would jointly develop geospatial-intelligence software at Moonshot Labs located within the T-REX innovation center in St. Louis, Missouri, NGA said Wednesday.

The agency partnered with T-REX, an innovation-focused nonprofit, to stand up Moonshot Labs and promote multisector collaboration within the St. Louis region. Software developers, data scientists and technologists will compose the laboratory's team.

“We will deliver trusted GEOINT with the speed, accuracy and precision required to hold at risk the strategic forces our adversaries use to project power and threaten the United States and our allies,” said Vice Adm. Robert Sharp, director of NGA and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Moonshot's name references moon-mapping efforts performed by NGA's predecessors for the Apollo space mission.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Maria Roat

Maria Roat on Federal CIO Council’s Data-Sharing Priorities

Maria Roat, deputy federal chief information officer and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said the Federal CIO Council seeks to make investments in identity and access management as well as data-sharing protocol updates. Roat said that the council seeks to improve data-sharing across systems that handle large volumes of critical information such as the Department of Health and Human Services’ HHS Protect.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved