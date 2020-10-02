NIST Announces New Round of SBIR Efforts; Mojdeh Bahar Quoted

Mojdeh Bahar NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has selected 19 small businesses to develop new technologies through grants totaling over $4.4 million in value. The awardees will address various technology needs under phases one and two of the agency's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, NIST said Thursday.

The first phase provides each awardee up to $100,000 for feasibility studies, then the second phase will add up to $400,000 for projects qualified to continue. A third phase would use non-SBIR funds to commercialize the resulting technologies.

Tackled topics and applications include optical imaging systems, phishing attack prediction, automated data management for emergency response, artificial intelligence and wildfire forecasting.

“With a diverse range of innovations ranging from artificial intelligence platforms to forecasting wildfires in real time, we at NIST are truly excited to fund these small businesses and their cutting-edge technologies,” said Mojdeh Bahar, associate director for innovation and industry services at NIST.

The awardees are: