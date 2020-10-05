Unanet

NIST Releases Draft Guidance on Data Integrity, Ransomware Protection

Brenda Marie Rivers October 5, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft guidance to help agencies ensure the integrity of their data against ransomware threats in line with recognized cybersecurity requirements.

NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) partnered with Mitre on the draft document as part of the initiative to “help organizations implement technical capabilities that address data integrity issues,” according to a notice published Thursday.

The effort comes as part of NCCoE’s data integrity projects that seek to improve understanding of architectures, capabilities and other resources to support a comprehensive data integrity strategy.

Authors of the draft paper include NIST’s Jennifer Cawthra and Mitre’s Michael Ekstrom, Lauren Lusty, Julian Sexton, John Sweetnam and Anne Townsend. NCCoE will accept feedback on the draft guidance through Nov. 13.

