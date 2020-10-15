Northrop Grumman AESA Radar Designated Operational Air National Guard F-16s; Mark Rossi Quoted

AN APG-83 Radar

Northrop Grumman has announced that its AN/APG-83 SABR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar has met the U.S. Air Force’s Full Operational Capability (FOC) readiness on Air National Guard F-16s, the company reported on Thursday.

“SABR enables F-16 pilots to detect, track, identify and target a greater number of threats faster and at longer ranges from outside the threat envelope,” said Mark Rossi , director, SABR programs, Northrop Grumman. “This upgrade will keep the multirole F-16 fighter relevant and capable for decades to come.”

The designation has proven that the AESA radar has met a U.S. Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need (JEON) for homeland defense. The U.S. Air Force began installation of APG-83 radars on Air National Guard F-16s on Sept. 7, 2020.

Northrop Grumman’s radar upgrade of Air National Guard F-16s has extended the operational reliability of the fleet and has provided pilots with 5th-generation fighter radar capabilities to defend our nation’s airspace.

The AN/APG-83 has integrated all-weather, high-resolution synthetic aperture radar mapping to provide a large surface image for more precise target identification and strike compared to legacy systems.

Northrop Grumman’s design has included proven hardware and advanced operating modes from the company’s fifth-generation F-35 and F-22 AESA radars. The advanced radars will drive efficiencies and affordability improvements across the suite of Northrop Grumman's AESA radar programs .

With the announcement, the AN/APG-83 AESA has been labeled as an official program of record for the active and reserve U.S. Air Force and the Guard.

