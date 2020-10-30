NSA, Army to Launch Quantum Info Science Lab for Collaborative R&D Programs

Quantum Computing

The National Security Agency (NSA) has partnered with the U.S. Army Research Office to establish a laboratory that will house collaborative research and development efforts involving quantum information science.

NSA said Thursday that its Laboratory for Physical Sciences is partnering with the Army to launch the LPS Qubit Collaboratory (LQC) in line with goals under the National Quantum Initiative.

The agency also plans to issue a broad agency announcement in an effort to identify government, industry and academic partners interested in LQC programs. LQC initiatives will also include training and workforce programs to promote opportunities in QIS as well as its applications such as cryogenics.

Mark Segal, acting research director at NSA, said LQC’s creation builds on LPS and ARO’s over two-decade collaboration on quantum computing projects.

“The LQC will combine collaborative research across the country and research experiences at LPS to understand the limits of quantum information technology,” he noted.