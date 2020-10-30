NSF Invests $125M in Mid-Scale Research Facilities; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Sethuraman Panchanathan NSF Director

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has allotted $125 million for the development of mid-scale facilities where researchers may perform quantum, biogeochemistry and energy grid studies.

NSF said Thursday that it will use these funds to finance three projects, each valued between $20 million and $70 million, that will consist of research expertise, equipment and instrumentation for pursued research topics, community engagement and education.

The first facility, titled the High Magnetic Field Beamline, will explore the quantum properties of materials via X-ray technologies. The Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source will host and develop this facility in partnership with the University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras and the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory.

Second, the Global Ocean Biogeochemistry Array will deliver 500 robotic floats designed to gather data on chemistry and biology in the ocean. Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute will work with institutional and industrial partners to develop the array's robotic floats. The array will also support monitoring of the ocean's physical and biological health.

Lastly, the Grid-Connected Testing Infrastructure for Networked Control of Distributed Energy Resources will openly offer research assets and leverage data analytics to support energy grid studies and education. The University of California in San Diego will host this facility.

"U.S. researchers need cutting-edge tools to stay at the forefront of science and technology," said Sethuraman Panchanathan, director at NSF.