NSWC Crane Brings AI-Ready Infrastructure to US Navy

AI-Ready Infrastructure

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane fielded a high-performance computing technology as part of efforts to implement deep learning, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into the U.S. Navy.

NSWC Crane incorporated the Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure into the center's Research, Development, Test, and Engineering Network and is now available on the Navy High Performance Computing Catalog, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

John Strange, a computer scientist at NSWC Crane, said AIRI serves as a hardware configuration that aims to help scientists and data architects process critical training workloads and lower compute times.

"We leveraged an existing contract to procure all of the required materials and services, as well as coordinate the integration of the new AIRI with NSWC Crane and our vendors," Strange added.

The center procured AIRI and installed it on NSWC Crane's open environment in 2018