NSWC Crane Technologies Picked for DoD Accelerator Effort; Jenna Dix Quoted

NSWC Crane

The National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) evaluated technologies from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane's portfolio as part of an effort that seeks to address the needs of the Department of Defense (DoD) and other commercial clients.

Eight technologies from NSWC Crane have passed the initial phase of the Defense Innovation Accelerator program, while four technologies were cleared for Phase II, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

One of the NSWC Crane technologies selected for DIA is a software tool designed by a team called FORCYTE, to calculate sending wireless power across long distances. NAVSEA noted the team licensed two technologies and signed a cooperative agreement with NSWC Crane.

"What inspires us is the opportunity to advance a DoD technology that helps the warfighter and society improve access to energy over longer distances," said Jenna Dix, technology transfer director at NSWC Crane.

NSIN is slated to hold a demonstration event for the selected technologies on Dec. 3.