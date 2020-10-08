PAE Wins $50M Contract to Support Navajo Nation COVID-19 Response; John Heller Quoted

John Heller President

PAE has been awarded a $50 million contract by the Navajo Nation to serve as the joint logistics and medical integrator for the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 response , the company reported on Thursday. With the company’s selection, PAE will provide solutions to operate multiple Alternate Care Sites and deploy mobile testing teams.

“Our recognized capabilities implementing results-focused COVID-19 response measures was critical for the Navajo Nation in choosing us to deliver integrated medical and logistics solutions vital to the health of Navajo citizens,” said PAE president and CEO, and 2020 Wash100 recipient, John Heller .

Under the contract, PAE will develop a strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. The company will also provide comprehensive ACS facility services and medical staffing. PAE will also deploy mobile testing teams throughout the territory to advance COVID-19 testing coverage. In addition, PAE will establish facilities to anticipate future pandemic responses.

PAE’s Expeditionary Support and Stabilization Team has launched turnkey alternate care solutions to support customers’ response efforts to the pandemic. The team has offered operational logistics capabilities and currently supports ongoing health initiatives in North America.

“Our Expeditionary Support and Stabilization Team is saving lives with their quick deployments and epidemic expertise as they respond to the needs of governments and organizations around the world,” Heller added.

