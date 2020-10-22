Pegasystems to Support StepChange Financial Services; Kieran Tarrant Quoted

Pegasystems

Pegasystems has partnered with StepChange Debt Charity to provide an online product that will enable citizens in debt to apply for financial relief from the organization, Pegasystems reported on Thursday.

"We've worked with StepChange for some time now and anticipated that their services would be vitally important in the wake of the financial crisis that was sure to follow the pandemic," said Kieran Tarrant , VP, UK & Ireland, Pegasystems.

StepChange has launched its COVID Payment Plan (CVPP), a new online service providing short-term assistance for those who qualify for up to a year, to assist with the current debt crisis due to COVID-19.

The platform has been built on Pega Customer Service by Pega’s partner, Aaseya. CVPP will assess candidate suitability through an online portal suite of questions. CVPP has also leveraged Pega Chat to support online conversations between applicants and StepChange experts. The service can scale up to ten thousand concurrent users per hour.

“We needed to quickly stand up a solution to assess eligibility and get help to people as fast as possible. We see a specific need to bridge the gap between how life was pre-COVID-19 and the new and unprecedented world we're currently facing. To do that, we needed proven technology to build an online platform that can be rapidly deployed to meet the new need,” said Phil Andrew, CEO, StepChange .

StepChange will manage and help candidates pay their bills. StepChange has integrated the Pega Customer Service application to support its Pulse customer support system, which has provided advice to customers via online and telephone inquiries. The CVPP product will leverage components from the existing Pulse solution to support the launch.

"Some of the most meaningful and rewarding work we do is when we can see how technology helps in very difficult human situations. We're very grateful that, along with our partner, Aaseya, we could rapidly deploy a solution that is so very needed right now," Tarrant added.

