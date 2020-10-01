PSC Announces Approval of FY21 Continuing Resolution; David Berteau Quoted

David Berteau President

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has announced its approval for the recent passage of FY21 Continuing Resolution by the U.S. Senate , PSC reported on Wednesday. The Council has also urged President Trump to sign the “Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act,” which would fund the government through Dec. 11th, 2020.

“We thank the Congress for acting to avoid a harmful government shutdown before the start of the new fiscal year,” said David Berteau , PSC President and CEO, and two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “We urge the Congress to enact the 12 appropriations bills and fully fund the government through Fiscal Year 2021.”

The “Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act” will extend the authority of a key contractor retention program, Section 3610 of the CARES Act through Dec. 11, 2020. If the provision is signed, it would ensure that federal agencies retain the contractor workforce needed to complete missions. It would also enable companies to preserve workforce talent.

In PSC’s letter to Congressional Leaders , the Council urged Congress to extend Section 3610 beyond the CR, noting that it has been successful across the federal government to help address continuing COVID-19 impacts, while staying within available funding.

Berteau added that “PSC extends our appreciation to the many Members of Congress who support this extension, including Chairman Gerry Connolly and the Chair and Vice Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senators Rubio and Warner.”

