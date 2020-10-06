PSC Provides FY21 NDAA Commentary; David Berteau Quoted

David Berteau President

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has commented on the recent provisions in the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The organization sent a letter to the House and Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the government’s processes and procedures for acquiring services from the contractor community, PSC reported on Monday.

“PSC appreciates the committees’ work to pass their respective versions of the NDAA and include important provisions that will improve government-wide and Defense Department policies for soliciting, acquiring, and managing services and technology from contractors,” said PSC’s president and CEO, and Wash100 awardee, David Berteau .

Berteau noted that the FY21 NDAA bills will better acquisition outcomes, improve the federal contracting system and support the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). PSC’s letter highlighted various provisions that are consistent with PSC priorities.

The letter included commentary for incremental funding by the Department of Defense (DoD), better contract closeout methodologies, implementation of prior-year NDAA provisions to measure and report on wasteful Procurement Administrative Lead Time and cybersecurity and supply chain risk management initiatives.

“If enacted, the FY21 NDAA will mark 60 consecutive years that the Congress has passed this important legislation. We urge the Congress to meet this milestone with a final conference bill and report as soon as possible,” Berteau continued.

About PSC

