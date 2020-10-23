QTS Launches Mega Data Center to House Hyperscale Deployments; Chad Williams Quoted

Chad Williams CEO QTS

QTS Realty Trust has opened a new 495 thousand gross square foot mega data center on its Atlanta Metro campus, the company reported on Friday. QTS Atlanta-Metro Data Center 2 (DC2) features 240 thousand square feet of data hall space and 72 megawatts of power capacity.

"We are opening our new mega data center on our Atlanta Metro campus to expand our growth opportunity with hyperscale, large enterprise and government organizations in the Southeast," said Chad Williams, CEO, QTS . "Atlanta Metro DC2 represents QTS' third mega data center in the greater Atlanta area, further solidifying our presence as Atlanta's market leader."

DC2 has been designed for large-scale enterprise colocation and hyperscale deployments, leveraging QTS' innovative standardized Freedom Building design and specifications. The company utilized its de-risked approach for development and capital allocation.

The data center will enable QTS to deliver the lowest cost of power to its customers in the southeast data center market at less than 4 cents per kilowatt hour. QTS’ campus is expected to support more than 275 megawatts of power capacity.

QTS' Atlanta-Metro data center has approximately 250 embedded customers. The campus will offer networking, including more than two thousand cross connects supported by diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation, direct fiber access to a multitude of carriers, access to multiple fiber routes and IP providers, multiple dark and lit fiber providers, redundant transport paths and access to cloud providers .