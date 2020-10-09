Unanet

Reps. David Schweikert, Darren Soto Present Bill to Redefine Blockchain Terms

Nichols Martin October 9, 2020 News, Technology

Reps. David Schweikert, Darren Soto Present Bill to Redefine Blockchain Terms
Blockchain Technology

Reps. David Schweikert, (R-Ariz.), and Darren Soto, (D-Fla.) have reintroduced a bill to define concepts essential to the use of blockchain technology in the country. 

The Blockchain Records and Transaction Act would redefine the terms “electronic records” and “electronic agent” with expanded meanings, and establish definitions for terms “smart contracts” and “blockchain,” Schweikert's office said Tuesday.

"I am pleased to re-introduce this critical legislation to ensure our laws are working to support emerging technologies like blockchain,” Schweikert said.

The bill would also require states to legally recognize blockchain records.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Sen. Charles Grassley

Sen. Charles Grassley Asks DoD to Respond to Questions About JEDI Cloud Program

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has asked the Department of Defense (DoD) to respond by Oct. 19th to several questions in relation to the findings and recommendations by DoD’s office of the inspector general about the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved