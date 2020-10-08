SAIC Wins Task Order to Support C4ISR Naval Services; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Jim Scanlon EVP

The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a $49.5 million single-award, cost-plus fixed-fee task order to continue to provide the Royal Saudi Naval Forces support services for command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) upgrade and refurbishment, the company reported on Thursday. Work will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“For more than 40 years, SAIC has supported the Navy’s mission to help maintain the Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ C4ISR capability modernization, engineering and logistics,” said Jim Scanlon , SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group.

SAIC’s task order was awarded as part of the five-year SeaPort-NxG prime contract. Under the task order, the company will utilize repeatable solutions, including engineering, design and integration, integrated product support and sustainment capabilities on critical networks.

The company’s efforts will support Naval Information Warfare Systems Command's requirement for Program Executive Office C4I International Integration Program Office (PMW 740) Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) In-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Support Services.

In addition, SAIC will provide program management, systems engineering and integration, maintenance engineering and integrated logistics for the modernization and refurbishment of RSNF systems.

“As a leader in technology integration, SAIC is excited to continue its assistance to the Navy as it continues to build this strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Scanlon added.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions.

Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.