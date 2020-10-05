Unanet

Sens. Rob Portman, Gary Peters Propose Bill to Guide Gov’t Cybersecurity Allotments

Nichols Martin October 5, 2020 News, Technology

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Gary Peters, D-Mich., have presented a bill to improve the U.S. government's cybersecurity investments.

The Risk-Informed Spending for Cybersecurity would task and guide federal agencies to allot limited resources for the more significant cyber matters, Portman's office said Thursday.

The bill would address findings from a June 2019 report that many agencies have not adopted and applied effective cybersecurity frameworks. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Portman, assessed agencies to produce the report.

“This bipartisan legislation will help give federal agencies the information they need to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity budgets,” Portman said.

