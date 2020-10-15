SOSi Partners with UiPath to Expand Automation Technologies; Julian Setian, Jim Walker Quoted

Julian Setian CEO SOSi

SOS International (SOSi) has partnered with UiPath to automate high-volume, repetitive business processes to support critical U.S. Government missions, SOSi reported on Thursday.

Under the partnership, SOSi will leverage process automation technologies to support digital transformation objectives. UiPath will provide an end-to-end hyper-automation platform, which has helped the government become faster and more agile.

UiPath’s platform has expanded the technology development lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to scale automation across a large system enterprise. The partnership will advance sophisticated analytics to measure automation's business impact.

"The UiPath end-to-end platform for hyper-automation is a proven force multiplier that scales to meet the needs of any federal agency, from on-prem to their agency's enterprise cloud," said Jim Walker , CTO for the UiPath U.S. Federal business.

The UiPath platform combined with its training and expertise have been leveraged by government agencies to develop a host of software robots capable of executing routine tasks in IT, finance, accounting, human resources, supply chain and customer service.

SOSi has supported federal customers, such as the U.S. Department of State , that have integrated UiPath robots to enhance financial and payroll systems. SOSi's UiPath partnership follows the company’s investment in AppTek , a leader in AI-driven automatic speech recognition and machine translation.

Both partnerships reflect SOSi's strategy to become a leader in AI-driven applications in the federal market.

"We continue to invest in disruptive technologies that are reshaping the market," said Julian Setian, SOSi's CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. "Our partnership with UiPath will enhance our ability to offer state-of-the-art solutions on ongoing projects and position us for future opportunities."

About SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity.