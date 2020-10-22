Unanet

Space Force Launches First Field Command; Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting Assumes Leadership

Nichols Martin October 22, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) has created and activated its first field command that will be led by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, who received a nomination for the leadership post earlier this year. USSF said Wednesday that its Space Operations Command will function as one of the service branch's three field commands.

Gen. John Raymond, the chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the new field command will accelerate modernization needed for space warfare readiness, in support of U.S. Space Command.

The new field command combines components of the U.S. Air Force's now-defunct 14th Air Force and USAF Space Command units. USSF commemorated Space Operations Command's activation at a ceremony held Wednesday at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

