Summit7 Supports Microsoft CMMC Acceleration Program; Scott Edwards Quoted

Microsoft CMMC Acceleration Program

Summit 7 Systems , a national leader for Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions for the Aerospace and Defense industry, has helped Microsoft to build out a knowledge base for DIB companies in support of Microsoft’s CMMC Acceleration Program .

“Microsoft has and continues to be out in front with reference documentation for meeting CMMC and DFARS requirements, but now that transition to Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government will be streamlined for greater ease and adoption,” said Scott Edwards , president of Summit 7.

Microsoft announced CMMC Acceleration Program to support the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) by providing information and enablement services for compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) set of practices.

Recently, Microsoft Aerospace and Defense provided greater detail on the CMMC program and an updated timeline. Microsoft has created a series of educational materials for CMMC compliance and best practices information pertaining to Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government.

“The defense industry is looking to Microsoft for leadership in assisting the DIB to secure the supply chain. Our cloud technologies and compliance solutions available provide a major step forward, said Richard Wakeman, senior director of Aerospace and Defense for Microsoft Azure Global.

“By working with the DIB community of customers and partners, we are developing solutions for CMMC leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of the cloud. In particular, our CMMC Acceleration Program is being developed with and for partners to deliver end-to-end compliant solutions,” Wakeman added.

The company’s CMMC Acceleration Program includes learning resources and tools to identify and report proper security configurations within respective Microsoft environments for meeting applicable compliance requirements.

Microsoft intends to release several artifacts by the end of 2020: Microsoft Product Placemat for CMMC, Control Implementation Summary, and Azure blueprint for CMMC Level 3.

“We are excited to work with the industry in creating and using some of these tools to speed up the path to compliance and provide additional cost savings when transitioning to Microsoft 365 Government,” Edwards added.

About Summit 7 Systems

Summit 7 Systems is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7 won the 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award in Security and Compliance for its Microsoft Cloud solutions regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.