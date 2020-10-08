Suzan Zimmerman, of Sepio Systems, Announces New Executive Appointments

Suzan Zimmerman, senior advisor with Sepio Systems’ Board of Advisors

Suzan Zimmerman , senior advisor with Sepio Systems’ Board of Advisors, has announced the appointments of Jay Smilyk , as chief revenue officer (CRO), and Lane Bess , as advisory on the company’s Advisory Board.

“These new appointments further strengthen Sepio’s leadership team and advisory board as the company focuses on revenue generation and expansion globally,” said Yossi Appleboum , co-founder and CEO of Sepio Systems. “Smilyk adds important, diverse expertise to our executive team with an impressive resume and extensive experience as a driving force for the company’s revenue stream.”

Smilyk will bring more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and sales leadership to Sepio Systems. In his new role, Smilyk will generate revenue and manage strategic growth challenges. Prior to joining the company, Smilyk served as eastern regional director of Sales for Vectra Networks . He was also vice president of Sales for North America at Safend/Supercom .

Before that, Smilyk served as vice president of Sales with Cynet , where he created a team of security professionals that brought the threat detection solution to the market. He has also held leadership roles with RSA , Wave Systems Corp , Safend Software and Check Point .

“Sepio’s technology brings full visibility into IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures and allows control and mitigation of risk,” said Smilyk. “I am looking forward to joining the team as Sepio is poised to take the lead in this emerging market as threats are growing exponentially.”

Bess has over three decades of operational experience and growing technology companies. Prior to his position on the advisory board, Bess was principal and founder at Bess Ventures and Advisory .

He has also served as chief operating officer (COO) of Zscaler Inc and CEO of Palo Alto Networks . With Palo Alto, Bess led fundraising and scaled the company from its early go-to-market, to a revenue run rate exceeding $200 million on the path to its IPO. Before his tenure with Palo Alto, he served as the executive vice president of Trend Micro Inc.

“Sepio Systems addresses a critical market need in today’s evolving security environment ‒ to provide the ultimate visibility into each IoT device connected to an organization’s infrastructure,” said Bess. “No company is doing this effectively today. As an advisor, I am most excited to help Sepio along the path to define, innovate and lead hardware security risk and compliance at the device level.”