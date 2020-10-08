Unanet

Trump Eyes Nomination of Sean Plankey as DHS Asst Director

Matthew Nelson October 8, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Press Releases

Sean Plankey Principal Deputy Asst Sec DOE

President Trump plans to nominate Sean Plankey to serve as assistant director for infrastructure security at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the White House said Wednesday.

Plankey currently serves as principal deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response at the Department of Energy (DOE). 

Before DOE, he held the role of director for cyber policy at the National Security Council (NSC) and worked at the Bureau of Budget and Planning as global cyber intelligence adviser.

The U.S. Coast Guard veteran also led the U.S. Navy's naval intelligence mission systems as deputy chief information officer for naval intelligence.

