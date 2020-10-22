US Navy Awards Vertex Aerospace $123M Task Order to Support Services; Ed Boyington Quoted

Ed Boyington President

The U.S. Navy has awarded Vertex Aerospace a $123 million Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) task order to provide aircraft maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) services for the U.S. Marine Corps' AV-8B Harrier II fleet, the company reported on Thursday.

"With a 50 percent veteran workforce, we understand the challenges our warfighters face and remain keenly committed to improving aircraft readiness while maximizing efficiencies," said John "Ed" Boyington , Vertex Aerospace CEO and president.

Vertex Aerospace will support the AV-8B pilot training operations of Marine Aircraft Group-14, Marine Attack Training Squadron-203 (VMAT-203) and Marine Attack Squadron-223, pending a scheduled merger with VMAT-203. The company will deliver organizational, intermediate and depot level maintenance, as well as integrated logistics support services, under the task order.

"With over 50-years' experience managing multifaceted aviation sustainment programs, we're excited the U.S. Navy selected Vertex to support the training and production of our nation's Jump Jet pilots," Boyington added.

Vertex was awarded $2.9 million at the time of the task order award, which will fund maintenance, repairs, engineering and technical services, aircraft upgrades and modifications, and integrated logistics support services to the AV-8B program in support of operational readiness.

"We appreciate that mission critical readiness for the AV-8B program is paramount and we're confident our proven holistic approach to aviation maintenance will increase aircraft availability for our combat aviators," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo , Vertex ADS senior vice president and general manager.

The task order was awarded to Vertex's Aerospace Defense Services (ADS) division under the CMMARS multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. Work will occur at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona.

