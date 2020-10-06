USAF Concludes Tinker AFB Modernization Project; Joseph Cecrle Quoted

Tinker AFB Project

The U.S. Air Force wrapped up a $243 million modernization project that sought to augment energy efficiency and resiliency at Tinker AF Base in Oklahoma.

Honeywell implemented 25 energy conservation measure updates into 57 buildings while Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) worked to modernize Tinker AFB's industrial infrastructure to obtain ISO-50001 certification from the International Organization of Standardization, the Defense Logistics Agency said Monday.

"The ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification also satisfies the Air Force Sustainment Center’s Art of the Possible for continuous energy improvements," said Joseph Cecrle, energy manager at OC-ALC.

The accreditation reflects that Tinker AFB achieved a "sustained program structure" and met ISO's stringent energy management requirements. USAF awarded Honeywell a contract in 2016 to update various facilities at Tinker AFB.