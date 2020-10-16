USAF Rolls Out 5G Modernization Project for Nellis AFB

5G Modernization

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center has partnered with the Department of Defense to implement 5G technology into the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in a move to build a dual-use military and commercial network within the installation.

The partnership will incorporate a fixed network into Nellis AFB prior to its transition to a mobile network as part of the 36-month project. The project will also cover modernization efforts for the Nevada Test and Training Range.

USAF aims to disaggregate and deploy existing command and control architectures in an agile combat employment scenario via the use of 5G technology.

"We must share data among decision makers at the speed of relevance," said Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, commander at USAFWC.

AT&T secured a three-year contract from USAF to provide 5G network infrastructure and associated support services to Nellis AFB.

