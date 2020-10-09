USDA Releases Playbook for Improving Website User Experience

USDA Playbook

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a digital strategy playbook to help USDA components and other agencies implement best practices in developing user-centric websites.

USDA’s playbook builds on the department’s work under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Centers of Excellence (CoE) program and is meant to serve as a tool for designing agency websites that improve customer experience, FedTech reported Wednesday.

The guide encompasses seven criteria, namely research, analytics, content, accessibility, design and brand, development and social media.

Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, chief customer experience officer at USDA, said at a prior GSA event that the department intended to provide user experience designers with concrete steps to meeting development goals.

“We ended up understanding that there is a place that people need to go and a place that needs to be a little bit more clear of what to do and the direction to take,” she said.