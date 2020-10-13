USMC Vet Billy Bob Brown Named Asst Director at CISA

Billy Bob Brown Jr. Assistant Director CISA

Billy Bob Brown Jr., a 20-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has been appointed assistant director for emergency communications at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Brown previously held the role of associate director at the agency's priority telecom services sub-division, CISA said Thursday.

He led the first phase of the Next Generation Networks Priority Service initiative as program manager and supported process improvement efforts and the U.S. Air Force's implementation of lean principles. He also served as an infantry officer at USMC.

CISA Director and two-time Wash100 Award recipient Christopher Krebs said Brown's expertise will potentially allow stakeholders to secure access to CISA services. The certified project management professional completed his studies at the Air Force Academy.